Police ask for help finding missing Brighton man

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A New York State Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert has been issued for John Cerquone, 67, who was last seen Friday morning.

According to police, John Cerquone is a 67-year-old man with dementia who may be in need of medical attention. He was last seen on Lilac Drive in the town of Brighton at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1. He was driving a 2009 green Subaru Forester with New York registration KTD-6437.

He is a 5-foot-6, 180-pound, white man with white hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Brighton Police Department at (585) 202-1951.