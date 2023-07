Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old, whom they believe is trying to make her way to Rochester on foot.

Peyton Eberlin was last seen July 6 in Towanda, Pa., with a light orange and white backpack. On July 7 she was seen in Elmira, police in that city confirmed. She is 5-foot-3 and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or (570) 265-2522 or (607) 739-5668.