Police ask for help in finding 75-year-old missing man; May be in danger due to medical issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are asking the public to help locate a 75-year-old man who was last seen Monday. Police said Eugene Smith may be in danger due to medical issues.

Smith was last seen on the afternoon of Feb. 5 on Alphonse Street, wearing a red, white and blue Tommy Hilfiger jacket. He is described as a black male, 5-foot-7, 110 pounds, with slightly graying black hair. Police said his medical issues reportedly include dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, among others, and he may be in danger.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.