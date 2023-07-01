Police ask for help in finding runway teen from Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Batavia Police Department is asking for help in finding a runaway 16-year-old boy.

Jesus Reyes was last seen Wednesday, June 28, at about 3 a.m. in Batavia. He was last seen wearing a white Batavia Track t-shirt and matching shorts. He is about 5-foot-4 and 175 pounds with black hair and black eyes. Police said it’s possible that he may be in the Miami, Fla., area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse at (800) 346-3543.