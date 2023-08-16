Police at former Kodak Hawkeye building for several hours after burglary

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police were at the former Kodak “Hawkeye” building for several hours Tuesday investigating a burglary and securing the building. There have been no arrests at this time, and the investigation is continuing.

Police said officers were sent to the building at St. Paul Boulevard and Avenue E for the report of people inside the building. When they got there, they saw several people leaving the building. Due to the size and condition of the building, it took several officers to search the building for anyone who may have been inside; police said the top priority was to make sure nobody was still there and nobody was injured. The Rochester Fire Department helped inspect the premises.

The building has been cleared, police reported Tuesday night, and efforts are being made to secure it.