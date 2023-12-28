Man dies after getting crushed by salt truck in Perinton

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

PERINTON, N.Y. — A man is dead after he was crushed by a salt truck on Thursday morning in Perinton.

Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies say it appears to be tragic accident. The man was killed around 8:30 a.m. in a small business park off Perinton Parkway and Route 31F.

Investigators say an independent property maintenance company was doing routine work at the complex. Employees were filling up salt buckets and, as a salt truck unloaded, one of the employees slipped and fell.

According to investigators, he fell under the truck, was run over, and was pronounced dead at the scene when first responders arrived. The investigation is still in the preliminary stages.

“Doing a canvas, as you can see there are neighborhood business here. So we’re trying to canvas and get any surveillance footage we can get, talking to the businesses, talking to the driver, any witnesses that are around here,” said deputy Brendan Hurley.

Deputies are still in the process of identifying the victim and are working to get answers for the family.