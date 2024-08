ROCHESTER. N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested after crashing a stolen Kia in Rochester.

Police spotted to car driving recklessly in the Otis and Sherman streets area around 6 p.m. They saw the car go into the back yard of a home on Aab Street and hit a fence.

The boy tried to run but was caught. He will face charges in family court.

Police said the car had been stolen in Irondequoit.