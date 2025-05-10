Police: Car crashes into sewer pump house in Brighton

By News10NBC
A motorist crashed into a pump house belonging to the Brighton Sewer Department shortly after 730 p.m. Friday, Brighton Police say. (Photo: WHEC)

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — A woman was hospitalized with minor injuries after crashing into a sewer pump house on South Clinton Avenue on Friday evening and flipping.

The accident occurred shortly after 7:30 p.m. on May 9. Brighton police said impairment was not a factor in the crash.

The driver received a ticket, officials said.

RG&E said it will repair the pump.

