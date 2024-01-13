Police: Car crashes into townhouse, resulting in gas leak

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a car crashing into a townhouse led to neighbors being evacuated due to a gas leak.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Broadway and South Union Street.

Officers say the driver ran from the scene and when they got there, people said they smelled gas and heard a hissing sound.

RG&E is working with the Rochester Fire Department to fix the leak.