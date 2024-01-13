Police: Car crashes into townhouse, resulting in gas leak
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say a car crashing into a townhouse led to neighbors being evacuated due to a gas leak.
It happened around 8:45 p.m. Friday on Broadway and South Union Street.
Officers say the driver ran from the scene and when they got there, people said they smelled gas and heard a hissing sound.
RG&E is working with the Rochester Fire Department to fix the leak.