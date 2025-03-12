Police car hit by stolen Kia with teen,17, and boy 11, inside

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A Rochester Police supervisor was driving in the area of Lyell Avenue and Broad Street when a Kia Sportage passing by swerved to hit the front of it on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

The Kia then sped off, but was soon found by police. The Kia took off when officers tried to stop it, which led to a chase in which two suspects, an 11-year-old and a 17-year-old, both from Rochester, were taken into custody by Jefferson and Frost Avenues.

The Kia was reported stolen from a business in Rochester.

The suspects were not injured and the police officer was evaluated and treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.