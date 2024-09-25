Police: Car theft suspect in danger of life after crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — State Police say a suspect in a car theft has life-threatening injuries after crashing the car, when a chase ended in Rochester.

It started when troopers tried to pull over the minivan on Joseph Avenue at around 2 p.m. Tuesday. Troopers say the suspect took off, then hit another car and crashed into a tree on Nester and Klein strets.

Police say the driver of the other car, as well as a passenger in the suspect’s car, had minor injuries.