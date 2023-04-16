Heavy police presence and command van on Wilkins Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There is an active police investigation happening on Saturday night in the city of Rochester on Wilkins Street. New10NBC’s Bret Vetter is live on the scene.

On the corner of Wilkins Street and Hudson Avenue there’s a command vehicle in the area. A police officer on the scene told Bret they don’t have any information available yet.

Wilkins Street is currently blocked by police vehicles, and the command van.

This is a developing story, and we will update it as we get more information.