ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a chase on Tuesday morning involving Irondequoit Police and New York State Police.

The chase ended when a white Hyundai crashed on Dr. Samuel McCree Way on the southwest side of the City of Rochester. News10NBC’s photojournalist on the scene said a woman tried to run away but was quickly taken into custody. A man was also taken into custody.

We’ve reached out to police for more information.