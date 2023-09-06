Man in custody after RPD chase that ended with crash on Mount Read Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in custody after Rochester Police say he led them on a chase that ended in a crash on Mount Read Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

It all started when RPD responded to reports of shots fired just after 2:45 a.m. around Clifford Avenue and Newcomb Street. Officers say a car sped away from that area and refused to pull over, leading to a chase.

The chase moved from the city’s northeast side to the city’s west side, where the car crashed into a light pole on Mount Read Boulevard just north of Lyell Avenue. RPD says the suspect’s car was driving the wrong way when the crash happened.

Officers say they caught the suspect, 32, after he tried to run. The man was taken to Rochester General Hospital for a complaint of pain.

RPD is still working to connect the shots fired investigation and the chase. They say bullets struck a house on Newcomb Street off Clifford Avenue but no one was hit.

Mount Read Boulevard has reopened to traffic after it was shut down between Lyell Avenue and Emerson Street because of downed wires and pole. The debris have been cleared.