Police chase ends with crash and foot pursuit, two suspects in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two men were taken into custody after a short foot chase following a traffic stop on Wednesday evening.

At about 5:36 p.m., police tried to stop a Honda, but the driver would not pull over, according to State Police. A chase ended on Ferncliff Drive and Northland Avenue after the Honda entered a yard, hit a fence, and then a curb.

The two men in the car were arrested after a brief foot chase, and a loaded handgun was recovered, State Police said. Charges are pending against the suspects.

No one was injured during the incident.