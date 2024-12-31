RPD: Stolen SUV nearly hits patrol car twice; Two teens in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two teenagers are in custody after Rochester Police say they drove a stolen Hyundai at a patrol car twice, before a chase and during a chase.

An officer was injured while running after the suspects and was taken to the hospital. It all started when officers were driving on Hague Street around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. RPD says an SUV pulled out of a parking lot and drove at the patrol car, forcing the officers to swerve.

The officers followed the SUV down Hague Street and tried to pull it over on Campbell Street. That led to a chase, during which the SUV drove at another patrol car, according to RPD.

The chase ended when the SUV crashed into a stop sign near Jay and Walnut streets. RPD says a 16-year-old boy and 19-year-old man ran from the car but officers caught them.

The Hyundai was reported stolen from Greece. RPD says charges are expected and they’re still investigating.