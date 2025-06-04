Police chase ends with two damaged cruisers in southwest Rochester

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two police cruisers were damaged during a chase involving a white Kia with three popped tires on South Plymouth Avenue and Jefferson Avenue.

News10NBC saw the damaged Rochester police cars on the city’s southwest side at Frost Avenue and Genesee Street. Another police scene was found about a mile away.

We have reached out for more information and will update the story when we learn more.

