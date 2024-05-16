Police chase ends in crash on South Clinton Avenue and Meigs Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police chase in Rochester ended with a crash on South Clinton Avenue and Meigs Street and a person in custody on Thursday.

Rochester Police say the chase was related to a robbery investigation. A witness told News10NBC that the driver crashed after hitting two cars, then got out and ran.

Officers caught up with the suspect, taking him into custody in the back yard of a home. This all unfolded as the homeowners watched from inside.

“I immediately saw that they had somebody in handcuffs on the ground and the police were looking up at the side of the house up towards the roof. I guess they were looking for drugs that he’d thrown. I guess they found them,” said Judy and Kevin Ehmann. The suspect was captured in their back yard.

No one was hurt in the crash.