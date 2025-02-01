Police chase of stolen Hyundais ends with arrest of three teens in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. – On Saturday at 2:28 pm, Greece Police Officers tried to stop two stolen Hyundais driving in tandem on Dewey Avenue.

Both cars drove away going down Surrey Road, where one of the stolen cars lost control and drove off the road. The second stolen Hyundai then hit the first.

After the crash, the three teens in the cars ran away on foot. Police were able to arrest the suspects, who were all 16-year-olds from Rochester. They were charged with criminal possession of stolen property and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The suspects were released to their guardians with appearance tickets.

The police say this is another case that highlights the effective use of License Plate Reader (LPR) technology combined with strong teamwork by officers.