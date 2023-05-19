Police chase with stolen car ends with crash on off-ramp to St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A police chase with a stolen car ended with a crash on the off-ramp to St. Paul Street on Route 104 East on Friday morning. The driver hasn’t been caught yet.

Rochester Police say the car was stolen at gunpoint from a 32-year-old man the night before on North Goodman Street near Springfield Avenue.

Officers began investigating and spotted the car around 2:10 a.m. at Lake Avenue and Route 104. Once officers tried to pull the car over, it took off. The chase ended when the stolen car hit the guard rail of the off-ramp.

RPD says the driver ran away. Police are still investigating.