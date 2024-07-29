Police chief says next 12-24 hours crucial in finding Maplewood Park shooters

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Two women were shot and killed and five others were injured when chaos broke out at a community barbecue in Rochester Sunday night. Hundreds had gathered for the picnic at Maplewood Park when more than a dozen shots rang out.

“People were in a celebratory mood, enjoying the warm weather, having a good time but yet we have cowards that decided to start shooting,” said Mayor Malik Evans.

One woman was on Facebook Live when the shooting started. Videos across social media show people running in every direction, hiding behind trees, and ducking behind cars. The gunfire stopped and then started back up about 15 seconds later.

When it was over, people rushed to help one another until first responders arrived. Victims were carried out on stretchers and rushed to the hospital.

“There were babies there, there were people there with their kids, these individuals had no regard for that,” Chief David Smith said.

The event itself had been publicized as a community gathering. As the day went on, the crowd grew.

“City security had been by a few times during the day for complaints of simply cars on the grass. Folks had been compliant, city security had seen no indication of people being disruptive, people being belligerent, it was a barbecue, we also have blue light cams in the area and it was monitored,” Chief Smith said.

And then all of a sudden, chaos.

“We know that the individuals responsible for this are known in this community,” Mayor Evans said.

Now, investigators have to find them.

“I continue to pray for all those affected and that we can all come together to put an end to the senseless loss of life and bring the suspects from this weekend to justice,” said Chief Smith.

Police are still trying to track down the shooters. The chief says the next 12-24 hours are crucial. There were hundreds of people at the barbecue Sunday night, so they’re looking for anyone who may have any information to come forward.

Anyone who was at the barbecue or has any information about how it went from peaceful to pure chaos, is asked to contact the police. You can provide any information confidentially.

Phylicia Council, 34, and Tyasia Manning, 25, were killed in last Monday night’s shooting. Manning was a city employee who worked with children at the Carter Street R-Center. The commissioner of Rochester’s Recreation and Human Services Department said Manning was great at reaching the kids she worked with.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.