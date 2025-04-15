Police clear blocked streets at vigil for deadly motorcyle crash victim

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a vigil for the victim of the motorcycle/car crash on Sunday on Lake and Phelps avenues. A motorcyclist died, and three people were injured in the crash.

The Rochester Police Department responded to a large gathering of people, dirt bikes, ATVs, motorcycles, and tow trucks on Monday night on Lake and Phelps avenues.

ATVs, dirt bikes, and motorcycles were doing burnouts in the intersection, causing damage to the city streets. The tow trucks were blocking the streets and sidewalks, preventing vehicles and people from passing, causing a safety issue.

The vehicles were moved, and the streets were opened so that people could pass safely.

No vehicles were towed. No tickets were used, and no arrests were made.