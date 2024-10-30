Police conduct cocaine raid at Fairport chicken restaurant

Cocaine raid conducted at Fairport chicken restaurant

FAIRPORT, N.Y. — Police in Fairport took two people into custody for illegal cocaine sales inside a local fried chicken shop.

Officers say they executed a search warrant at the Cluck If You Buck restaurant around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they were serving more than just chicken there on Liftbridge Lane.

There is no word yet on the names of the suspects or what will happen to the business going forward. Police say there are no outstanding suspects.