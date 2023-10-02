Police continue investigation into Gates homicide, remind community to stay safe

GATES, N.Y. — Gates police are still investigating Saturday’s homicide, in which 47-year-old Jessica Ramich was found dead outside of her car in a parking lot. Police said Ramich had been shot, and was dead when they arrived at around 5 p.m.

“It’s not something that occurs frequently in the Town of Gates,” Police Chief Rob Long said. “Any town, any village, any county can see violence like this, unfortunately.”

According to Long, Ramich had been parked outside of Everdry Waterproofing, the business she co-owned, inside the Pixley Industrial Center.

Many of the other buildings inside the center had been closed for the weekend, Long said. Investigators are still working their way through those businesses and other evidence as they try and piece together how Ramich was shot.

Long said incidents like these are rare for the town. The last homicide was in April 2021, when Richar Sciascia was shot and killed in an attempted carjacking.

“We have a good team here of investigators that put their heart and soul into these investigations when they do happen,” Long said. “And we have a lot of resources with our other law enforcement partners […] it’s just not something that happens in the Town of Gates, so when it does, it’s all hands on deck to try and bring justice to our victim.”

Long said that while homicides are fortunately a rarity, violent crime is on the rise for the suburb.

“We always say, if you see something say something — just keep on high alert, no matter where you area,” Long said. “Always pay attention to your surroundings, have an exit plan. When you’re in a parking lot look for exits, when you’re going into a building, think of fire exits. You never know what’s going to happen.”

He said the department will release investigation details as soon as possible. Long said anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911.