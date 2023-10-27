Police: Convicted murderer breaks into house, lies down next to child on couch

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man on parole for murder is accused of breaking into a home on Scrantom Street – and lying down to a child on the sofa.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday, Rochester Police were called to a home on Scrantom Street for a burglary. The suspect broke a window and lied down next to the child. The child started screaming, and people inside the home confronted the suspect, who ran off.

A couple hours later, police responded for another burglary on Scrantom Street. The victim came home, found their front door kicked in, and the suspect in the house.

Laurice Howard, 50, was taken into custody. He’s believed to be responsible for both burglaries. He’s on parole. He was convicted in 1993 for second-degree murder.

He’s been charged with second-degree burglary, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and petit larceny.