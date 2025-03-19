Police: Crack cocaine, opioids, scales, and cash found in Sodus man’s car during traffic stop

LYONS, N.Y. — State police have arrested a man from Wayne County on drug charges following a traffic stop.

Tony Hickey Jr., of Sodus, faces felony drug charges after authorities found crack cocaine, opioids, scales, and cash in his vehicle. The discovery happened after Hickey was pulled over for speeding in the Town of Lyons.

He is currently being held in the Wayne County Jail.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.