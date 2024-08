ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Bullets hit three houses early Monday morning on Locust Street near Dewey Avenue.

Rochester Police responded after getting a ShotSpotter alert around 12:30 a.m. At the scene, they heard multiple gunshots.

No one was injured. There are no suspects in custody and RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911. News10NBC’s photojournalist also saw New York State Police at the scene.