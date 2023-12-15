Police: Driver his 2 RPD vehicles, nearly hit officer; No suspect in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A driver hit two Rochester police vehicles and narrowly missed a police officer Thursday night.

Police said they were investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Norton Street and Joseph Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. and saw a “suspicious” vehicle on Bremen Street. Police say as they approached the vehicle, it took off in a reckless manner, hitting the vehicles and almost striking the officer. Nobody was injured, police say.

The vehicle was found a short time later, unoccupied, on Moulson Street.

There is no suspect in custody, and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.