Police find unoccupied vehicle in Genesee River

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are looking for information about an unoccupied motor vehicle found partially submerged in the Genesee River on Saturday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of Genesee and Vixette streets just before 1:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle in the river. Rochester Fire Department removed the vehicle from the river. Police say it was found to have been stolen overnight in the city.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.