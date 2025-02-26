Police surround house on city’s west side after 2 people found shot

Tom Kowalski News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Law enforcement has a house surrounded on Lyell Avenue by Plymouth Street.

It started at 9:47 p.m. when police found two people shot in the upper body at 44 Lyell Avenue. They were taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

There are state troopers, police, a K-9 unit, and an ambulance at the scene. Police are using a megaphone or loudspeaker to try to get the person out of the house.

A trooper car was taken away on a tow truck and bystanders at the scene said they heard gunshots.

This is a developing story, and we will update it when we learn more.