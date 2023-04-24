Police: Homeowner shoots man breaking into Greece home

GREECE, N.Y. – A homeowner shot and wounded a man allegedly breaking into his home early Monday morning.

Greece Police say this happened around 4:30 a.m. on Brayton Road near Benjamin Avenue.

Christopher McManus, 25, has been charged with first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, and petit larceny.

The homeowner told police he was asleep when he heard noises in the house. He grabbed his legally-owned gun, and told police that’s when McManus attacked him. The homeowner fired one shot, hitting McManus in the lower body.

McManus was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police say it appears the owner acted in self-defense. The incident will be reviewed by the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.