Police: Illegal cannabis sales at Greece smoke shop led to raids throughout Rochester area

Seven face charges after major cannabis bust

GREECE, N.Y. — Greece Police say an investigation that started in May into the sale of illegal cannabis at the Red Eye Smoke Shop on West Ridge Road has led to multiple arrests and the seizure of hundreds of pounds of cannabis and THC products.

Detectives say they learned the owners of the smoke shop were operating several other illegal cannabis operations. On Wednesday, Greece Police along with federal and local partners searched nine businesses, six homes, and five vehicles in Greece, Irondequoit, Webster, Henrietta, Ogden and Rochester.

Seven people have been arrested and charged with criminal possession of cannabis and conspiracy. Police say none of the businesses were licensed to sell cannabis.

In addition to the cannabis and THC products, more than $1 million was also seized along with five vehicles. Police say more charges are pending.

“I would just say that this is a continuation in what we’ve been doing since 2022 when I first came here,” Greece Police Chief Michael Wood said Thursday. “In 2021 the Town Board, the town of Greece opted out of having legal sales of cannabis in the Town of Greece – that was their decision in December of ’21 that the legislative body made – and that decision remains.”

He added: “Businesses similar to these and other illicit businesses that have a reason not to report to the police, that stay away from the police — in many respects, if they’re victimized, are ripe for hardened criminals to attack. We’ve seen that time and time again. That’s just the way it goes. I’ve been to many, many scenes over the years where businesses dealing with illicit activities, drugs or otherwise, have been shot down, murdered or otherwise. … We don’t want that to happen in Greece, period.

