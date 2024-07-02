Police investigate after man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., officers went to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim who came by a private vehicle. The victim was a 28-year-old man from the city who had a gunshot wound to the lower body. He was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The investigation revealed the shooting happened on Clifford and Portland avenues.

RPD is investigating and anyone with information is asked to call 911.