ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday at 2 p.m. Rochester Police went to Copley Street after a report that a man was shot.

RPD found a man in his 30s with a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to the hospital where he died. Police say preliminarily, this appears to be accidental or self-inflicted.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.