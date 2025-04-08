Police investigate after man walks into hospital with stab wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police went to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in stabbing victim on Monday at 3:20 p.m.

The 23-year-old man told police that he was possibly stabbed during a physical altercation with multiple people that he did not know at an unconfirmed location, possibly in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Sullivan Street.

The victim received injuries that were not life-threatening to his lower body.

There currently are no suspects in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 911.