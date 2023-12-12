Police investigate burglary at church on Hudson Avenue

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police say multiple items were stolen from the St. Stanislaus Kostka Church on Hudson Avenue on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. after the church’s alarm went off. According to RPD, officers ran after the suspects after seeing them leaving the church but the suspect managed to escape. Officers did recover items belonging to the church and returned them.

RPD says they’re following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.