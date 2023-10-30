Police investigate break-in at Foodlink’s building on Mt. Read Boulevard

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —Foodlink, the Rochester-based nonprofit that needs thousands of people in need, was burglarized overnight at its home base on Mt. Read Boulevard.

Foodlink operates in 10 different counties, as far south as Hornell. Police say that, by the time they got here last night, the suspects had already left. When officers arrived, they found evidence of a forced entry into the building. Officers also say they found a whole bunch of items missing but they weren’t food-related items.

Foodlink has more 200 programs throughout the Rochester area including community meal programs, after-school snacks, and food pantries. All the programs are free and the nonprofit’s mission is to help fight poverty by lessening food insecurity. According to Foodlink, food insecurity is something that almost one in ten people in our region experience.

Police say they are still looking for the suspects and anyone with information is encouraged to call 911. News10NBC has reached out to Foodlink and is waiting on a response.