Police investigate car break-ins at Culver Road Armory in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester Police are investigating car break-ins that happened at TRATA Sunday night.

According to police, they responded to TRATA at the Culver Road Armory Sunday at around 6:40 p.m. for a report of a person who smashed a car. When they got there, they say they found two vehicles that were damaged.

Police say investigators are looking for any witnesses and surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.