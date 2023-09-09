Police investigate shooting in Dewey, Emerson area in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot at least once Saturday afternoon, apparently in the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street.

Rochester City Police responded to that area just before 1 a.m. the report of a person shot and found the man, a Rochester resident in his early 20s, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries, which police say currently are not considered to be life-threatening.

Police say there are no suspects in custody, and the investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.