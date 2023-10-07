Police investigate shooting near Second Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 1:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they responded to the area of Second Street and Pennsylvania Avenue for reports of a person shot. Officers say they located a 40-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least once in the upper body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and ask anyone with information to call 911.