Shooting on Rochester’s northwest side leaves 20-year-old man hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting on the city’s northwest side, police said.

The shooting happened on Emerson Street near Dewey Avenue around 9 p.m. on Friday. Officers found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound outside. He is expected to survive, officials said.

Investigators said the shooting took place in a nearby house, but the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

