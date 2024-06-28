Police investigate stabbing in Portland Avenue area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Friday. Police responded to the Portland Avenue/Barberry Terrace area for the report of a person possibly stabbed and found a 33-year-old man from Rochester with an apparent stab wound to the lower part of his body. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for injuries police say are not life-threatening.

Police say the circumstances around the stabbing are still unknown and ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers.