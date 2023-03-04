Police investigate stabbing of Rochester woman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are investigating the stabbing of a Rochester woman. This happened in the Mazda Terrace and North Clinton Avenue area, just after 8:15 last night.

A 47-year-old woman was stabbed in the lower body. She was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the circumstances leading up to the stabbing are not clear because the victim changed her story to the police multiple times.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.