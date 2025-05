ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester police investigated a stabbing that occurred on the city’s northeast side on Wednesday night.

Police said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. near the corner of North Clinton Avenue and Flower Street.

A 54-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital. Officers said he is expected to survive.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI