Police investigate triple shooting near Exchange and Flint streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police are investigating after they say three men were shot near Exchange and Flint Streets overnight Saturday.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the area around 12:20 Saturday morning and found a 20-year-old Rochester man with a gunshot wound on the sidewalk. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other Rochester men — ages 33 and 40 — were also shot and dropped off to a nearby hospital in private cars, according to police. Both men have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police explain there was a gathering at a mixed-use space in the area of Flint and Exchange streets where the shooting happened, but what lead up to the shots is still under investigation. Police believe one man was shot inside the space.

This investigation is ongoing, and no suspects are in custody.