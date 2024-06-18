Police investigate two events involving guns in Irondequoit on Tuesday

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y.- Two separate events involving weapons happened in Irondequoit on Tuesday, according to the Irondequoit Police Department.

In the first, a 29-year-old city resident went to Strathmore Circle to buy a video game system where he was cheated out of his money. The victim then pulled out a knife and began chasing the suspects. One of the suspects fired a gunshot into the air, and both suspects ran away. The investigation is ongoing.

The second incident took place at the Wendy’s on East Ridge Road. What began as a customer dispute escalated when a woman showed a handgun during an argument with the employees. Two people have been detained in connection to the event and police are applying for a search warrant for their car.