Police investigating after gunshot victim arrives at hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating what happened after a 43-year-old man arrived at Rochester General Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

Police said they went to the hospital at about 2:30 p.m. for the report of a walk-in gunshot victim. they found the victim, a city resident, with at least one wound to the upper body, who is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police said he claimed to have been the victim of a robbery and shooting in the area of Magee Avenue about an hour before going to the hospital, and that they’re investigating to determine whether that is true.

There are no suspects in custody at the time. Anyone with information should call 911.