Police investigating after suspects steal car at gunpoint

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a carjacking at gunpoint on Sunday night.

Police say at 10 p.m. they responded to Oliver Street and learned a victim was confronted by suspects at gunpoint, demanding the victim’s property.

Officials say several things were stolen, including the victim’s car. Shortly after, police found the car unoccupied on Champlain Street in the area between Reynolds Street and Jefferson Avenue.

There are no suspects in custody. Police ask anyone with information to call 911.