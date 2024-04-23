Police investigating attack on city security guard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – An assault on a City of Rochester security employee took place at around 8:26 p.m. on Monday at La Grange Park after the security guard informed a group of people in a parked vehicle that the park was closing.

When the occupants refused to leave, the security guard indicated a citation would be issued. This led to the driver exiting the vehicle and hitting the security guard in the face with a fist. Following this, the other occupants emerged from the vehicle armed with baseball bats, further assaulting the security guard before fleeing the scene.

The security guard managed to contact 911 and followed the suspect’s vehicle, which led to the RPD stopping them at Clifford Avenue and Conkey Avenue, where four suspects, two men and two women, all city residents, were arrested without incident.

The victim was promptly taken to a hospital for evaluation. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.