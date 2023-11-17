Police investigating burglary at North Goodman Street store

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police officers are investigating a burglary at a store on North Goodman Street, in which shots were fired and a store clerk was injured fighting with suspects.

Just after 6 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a store on North Goodman, in the 1100 block near Clifford Avenue, for the report of a robbery and possible gunshots inside the store. They found evidence of gunfire inside the store. Nobody was found to have been hit by gunfire, though an adult male clerk received minor cuts and scrapes fighting at least two male suspects, according to police. The suspects fled with store property.

Police are following up on several leads and ask anyone with information to call 911.